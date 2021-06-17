Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,768 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTES. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $108.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.75. The firm has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $32.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 43.12%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

