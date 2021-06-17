Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Gap Down to $25.74

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.74, but opened at $25.22. Esperion Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 2,396 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on ESPR shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 66.86% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The business’s revenue was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.84) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,179,126.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1,264.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 83.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

