Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 44,493 Shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,493 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in ClearOne were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ClearOne in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ClearOne by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ClearOne by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ClearOne alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 19,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $43,521.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,350,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,122,317.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $44,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,350,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,372,828.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 51,005 shares of company stock valued at $116,201. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLRO stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 million, a PE ratio of 238.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46. ClearOne, Inc. has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $4.28.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 2.29%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ClearOne from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.