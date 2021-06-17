Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,929 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 7,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT opened at $110.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

