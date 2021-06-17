Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Position in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.34% of IntriCon worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in IntriCon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 61.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IntriCon news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,188.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IIN stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $194.32 million, a PE ratio of -535.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.31. IntriCon Co. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $28.16.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 million. IntriCon had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IntriCon Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IIN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

