Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter worth about $187,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter worth about $214,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter worth about $263,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.88 on Thursday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $20.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $223.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRTN. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.