Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 64 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 213.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $1,711,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $2,499,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 62.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 236,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on APD shares. HSBC dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.65.

NYSE APD opened at $300.04 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $327.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.54. The company has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

