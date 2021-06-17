Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 910 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WERN. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 70.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

