Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.020-12.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $2.920-3.000 EPS.

ESS opened at $309.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $294.12. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $316.63.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $295.00.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

