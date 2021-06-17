EtherGem (EGEM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $339.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. EtherGem has a market cap of $293,666.65 and approximately $339.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00060843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003913 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00024476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.45 or 0.00764186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00084041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00042235 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

