Ethic Inc. Acquires 427 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $722,901,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $594,904,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in Fiserv by 14,762.0% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,718 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Fiserv by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $108.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.37. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.95.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

