Ethic Inc. Acquires 9,419 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In related news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.