Ethic Inc. Grows Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 298.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 22,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 19,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 115,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.63.

NYSE:COF opened at $162.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.