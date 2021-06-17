Ethic Inc. Grows Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. Insiders have sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $61.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

