Ethic Inc. Raises Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

AZN opened at $57.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

