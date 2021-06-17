Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Short Interest Update

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the May 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,455. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EGFEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Eurobank Ergasias Services and from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA provides retail; corporate and private banking; asset management; treasury; capital markets; and other services primarily in Greece; and Central and Southeastern Europe. The company's Retail segment offers customer current accounts, savings, deposits and investment savings products, credit and debit cards, consumer loans, small business banking services, and mortgages.

