Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EUXTF shares. UBS Group raised shares of Euronext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. HSBC began coverage on Euronext in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Euronext in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Euronext alerts:

Shares of EUXTF opened at $108.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.64. Euronext has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.05.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.