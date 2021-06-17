Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research note published on Sunday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Chewy stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3,860.00, a PEG ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.42.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,365,410.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 209,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,328,973 shares of company stock worth $514,655,134. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,147,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Chewy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,380,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

