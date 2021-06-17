EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Short Interest Up 28.6% in May

EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the May 13th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
In other EVmo news, CEO Ramy El-Batrawi sold 146,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $510,782.44.
Shares of OTCMKTS YAYO opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. EVmo has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61. The company has a market cap of $74.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 4.36.
EVmo Company Profile
EVmo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform.
