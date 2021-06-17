EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 634.20 ($8.29). EVRAZ shares last traded at GBX 624.60 ($8.16), with a volume of 2,191,336 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EVRAZ from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.11 billion and a PE ratio of 15.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,937.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. EVRAZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.46%.

About EVRAZ (LON:EVR)

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.