EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will post sales of $72.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EXFO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.00 million. EXFO posted sales of $66.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that EXFO will report full year sales of $290.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $289.50 million to $290.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $309.20 million, with estimates ranging from $308.40 million to $310.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EXFO.

Get EXFO alerts:

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.95 million. EXFO had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.59%.

EXFO has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on EXFO to $7.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered EXFO from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EXFO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.79.

Shares of EXFO stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.04. 2,857,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,408. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.47. EXFO has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $346.97 million, a PE ratio of 604.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of EXFO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of EXFO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of EXFO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EXFO by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EXFO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EXFO (EXFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.