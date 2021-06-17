EXMO Coin (EXM) Reaches Market Cap of $9.25 Million

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 17th. One EXMO Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0862 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges. EXMO Coin has a total market cap of $9.25 million and $328,439.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EXMO Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00059663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00025443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $283.23 or 0.00752984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00084010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00042323 BTC.

EXMO Coin Coin Profile

EXMO Coin (CRYPTO:EXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official . EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.