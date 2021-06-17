Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Down 34.2% in May

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the May 13th total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Experian stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.78. 77,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.04. Experian has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $41.86.

EXPGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Experian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Experian from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Experian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

