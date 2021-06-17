Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 536,300 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the May 13th total of 421,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 153,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FN shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

FN stock opened at $94.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $57.56 and a 1 year high of $95.95.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

