Farhad Nanji Buys 115,428 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji acquired 115,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $7,139,221.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Farhad Nanji purchased 77,396 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.95 per share, with a total value of $4,794,682.20.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Farhad Nanji purchased 46,990 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.67 per share, with a total value of $2,944,863.30.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Farhad Nanji acquired 12,842 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.49 per share, for a total transaction of $789,654.58.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Farhad Nanji acquired 208,973 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.09 per share, with a total value of $11,930,268.57.

On Monday, March 29th, Farhad Nanji bought 94,106 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.40 per share, for a total transaction of $6,060,426.40.

On Friday, March 26th, Farhad Nanji purchased 129,062 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.75 per share, for a total transaction of $8,356,764.50.

On Monday, March 22nd, Farhad Nanji acquired 105,879 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.59 per share, with a total value of $6,626,966.61.

On Friday, March 19th, Farhad Nanji bought 426,484 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,437,743.16.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $62.28 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,523,000 after buying an additional 822,242 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 759,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,843 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,107,000 after purchasing an additional 134,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 192,089 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

