Fayez Sarofim & Co Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,423,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,089 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $263,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.06. 829,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,974,184. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $195.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.81.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

