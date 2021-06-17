Fayez Sarofim & Co Buys 1,996 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $87,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.23.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO traded up $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $110.31. The stock had a trading volume of 70,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,500. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.50. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $70.77 and a 52 week high of $110.53.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

