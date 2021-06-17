Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $153.87 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.08% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $153,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $269.07. 34,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,095. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $184.34 and a 1-year high of $293.05. The stock has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.22.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

