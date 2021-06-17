Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $55.80 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lessened its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 815,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,501 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $55,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,559,000 after purchasing an additional 141,056 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 788.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 21,855 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

NYSE OTIS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.23. 34,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,323. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.75. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $54.44 and a 1-year high of $81.56. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

