Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $817.23 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.0% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.06% of Alphabet worth $817,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $5,434,020.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $21.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,535.34. 52,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,931. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,369.15. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,537.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

