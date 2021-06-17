Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 9,147 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,333,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,147 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 1.7% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $470,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 100,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,315,000 after acquiring an additional 50,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 738,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 101,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

SPGI traded up $6.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $399.29. 52,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,850. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $381.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $399.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.75.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

