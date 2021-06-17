Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,982,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,694 shares during the quarter. Zai Lab accounts for about 0.5% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $264,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Zai Lab by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZLAB traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.05. 11,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,548. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $71.79 and a 1 year high of $193.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.39.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 21,936 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $2,948,637.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,653 shares in the company, valued at $135,583,136.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $153,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,655,324.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,116 shares of company stock worth $46,024,019 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZLAB shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

