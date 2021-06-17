Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 21,028 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,432,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,028 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises approximately 0.7% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.94% of Veeva Systems worth $374,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $85,113.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,274.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,872 shares of company stock valued at $4,407,903. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock traded up $8.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $306.53. 23,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,594. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.55. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $224.06 and a one year high of $325.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

