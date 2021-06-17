Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 108,107 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,872,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,107 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $179,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 880,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,748,000 after purchasing an additional 81,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 28.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 23.8% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,182,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,752,000 after purchasing an additional 227,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 13.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,046,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,952,000 after purchasing an additional 720,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.09.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.12. 89,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,261. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 1.55. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $62.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.71.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

