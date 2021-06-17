FibroGen Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,591 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,353% compared to the average daily volume of 104 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FibroGen alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on FGEN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

FGEN stock opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.