Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on July 15th

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend by 80.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.54.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FITB shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.39.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

