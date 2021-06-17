Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on July 15th

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.
Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend by 80.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.
NASDAQ:FITB opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.54.
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on FITB shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.39.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
