Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Stock Price Down 12.7%

Shares of Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) dropped 12.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$9.74 and last traded at C$9.74. Approximately 264,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 287,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.16.

FIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$5.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$6.00 to C$12.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$11.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Pi Financial increased their target price on Filo Mining from C$5.75 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.76.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Filo Mining Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Patrick Yip sold 109,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total value of C$824,614.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$112,755.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

