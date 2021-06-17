Financial Comparison: Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) & Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Artelo Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Artelo Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Artelo Biosciences and Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences N/A -72.79% -68.44% Biohaven Pharmaceutical -804.24% N/A -113.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Artelo Biosciences and Biohaven Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artelo Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical 0 1 9 0 2.90

Artelo Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 488.24%. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus price target of $103.89, indicating a potential upside of 10.99%. Given Artelo Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Artelo Biosciences is more favorable than Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Volatility and Risk

Artelo Biosciences has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Artelo Biosciences and Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$4.66 million ($1.25) -0.95 Biohaven Pharmaceutical $63.63 million 95.72 -$766.80 million ($13.06) -7.17

Artelo Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biohaven Pharmaceutical. Biohaven Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Artelo Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Artelo Biosciences beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD. Artelo Biosciences has research collaboration with Trinity College Dublin to Investigate ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer cachexia. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Artelo Biosciences, Inc. in April 2017. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications. The company also offers Troriluzole, which is in phase III clinical trials for spinocerebellar ataxia and obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as Alzheimer diseases; BHV-0223, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; BHV-5000/5500 that is in phase I clinical trial for neuropsychiatric indications; and Verdiperstat, a product that is in phase III trial for multiple system atrophy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Cove to facilitate telemedicine evaluation for migraine sufferers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

