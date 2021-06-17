Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Buys 100 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.97. 109,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,655,981. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.80. The stock has a market cap of $227.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total transaction of $4,870,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,670 shares of company stock worth $46,820,672 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

