Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 13,019.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after buying an additional 18,629,110 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,353,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Unilever by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Unilever by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,678 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.72. 46,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,859. The stock has a market cap of $159.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.