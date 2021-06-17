Financial Review: Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) vs. Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Agios Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Path’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals -161.11% -40.48% -28.93% Bio-Path N/A -52.66% -48.60%

7.3% of Bio-Path shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Agios Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Bio-Path shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agios Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Path’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals $203.20 million 17.81 -$327.37 million ($4.74) -12.40 Bio-Path N/A N/A -$10.88 million ($2.83) -2.29

Bio-Path has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agios Pharmaceuticals. Agios Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Path, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Agios Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Path, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals 0 4 6 0 2.60 Bio-Path 0 0 2 0 3.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $67.10, indicating a potential upside of 14.15%. Bio-Path has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 93.20%. Given Bio-Path’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bio-Path is more favorable than Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Agios Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Path has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bio-Path beats Agios Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation. It is also developing TIBSOVO, which has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat IC eligible frontline AML; that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating IC ineligible frontline AML; and that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma, as well as in early stage clinical development to treat glioma and solid tumors. In addition, the company is developing IDHIFA, which has completed Phase II clinical study for treating IC eligible frontline AML; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of IC ineligible frontline AML. Further, it is developing mitapivat, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pyruvate kinase deficiency, as well as in Phase II clinical study for treating thalassemia and sickle cell disease; vorasidenib (AG-881) that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including glioma; AG-270, which is in Phase I dose-escalation trial to treat methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deleted tumors; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction. Its lead drug candidate is prexigebersen, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing Liposomal Bcl-2 for the treatment of refractory/relapsed lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Liposomal STAT3 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and AML; and prexigebersen-A for various solid tumors. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Bellaire, Texas.

