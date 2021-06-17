Financial Review: C4 Therapeutics (CCCC) vs. Its Competitors

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CCCC) is one of 199 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare C4 Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.2% of C4 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio C4 Therapeutics $33.19 million -$66.33 million -6.39 C4 Therapeutics Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 22.50

C4 Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than C4 Therapeutics. C4 Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for C4 Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C4 Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 C4 Therapeutics Competitors 1118 4445 9807 185 2.58

C4 Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $50.67, indicating a potential upside of 36.02%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 32.46%. Given C4 Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe C4 Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C4 Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A C4 Therapeutics Competitors -22,838.38% -121.86% -32.56%

Summary

C4 Therapeutics beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. The company is also developing CFT8634, an orally bioavailable degrader of BRD9, a protein target for synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted solid tumors; and BRAF V600E to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies, as well as RET to treat lung cancer, sporadic medullary thyroid cancers, and other solid malignancies. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.; Biogen, Inc.; and Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

