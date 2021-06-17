Financial Review: Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) & Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Steel Connect and Envestnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Connect -5.25% -32.83% -1.84% Envestnet 1.87% 11.50% 5.20%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Steel Connect and Envestnet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A Envestnet 0 2 7 1 2.90

Envestnet has a consensus price target of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.27%. Given Envestnet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Envestnet is more favorable than Steel Connect.

Volatility and Risk

Steel Connect has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envestnet has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Steel Connect and Envestnet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Connect $782.81 million 0.16 -$5.28 million N/A N/A Envestnet $998.23 million 4.32 -$3.11 million $1.74 45.56

Envestnet has higher revenue and earnings than Steel Connect.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.0% of Steel Connect shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 100.0% of Envestnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Steel Connect shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Envestnet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Envestnet beats Steel Connect on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services. The company also offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services. In addition, it provides fulfillment services comprising order management, pick, pack and ship, retail compliance, and demand planning services; and reverse logistics services that simplifies the returns process for retailers and manufacturers, as well as operates a cloud-based e-commerce platform. Steel Connect, Inc. offers its supply chain services to customers in the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, and retail markets. The company was formerly known as ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Steel Connect, Inc. in February 2018. Steel Connect, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. It also provides Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services, as well as data aggregation and data intelligence platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company primarily serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, internet services companies, and registered investment advisers. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

