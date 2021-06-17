Financial Survey: Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) & Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) and Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Alignment Healthcare and Clover Health Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alignment Healthcare 0 3 4 0 2.57 Clover Health Investments 1 2 2 0 2.20

Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.64%. Clover Health Investments has a consensus target price of $10.80, suggesting a potential downside of 16.60%. Given Alignment Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alignment Healthcare is more favorable than Clover Health Investments.

Profitability

This table compares Alignment Healthcare and Clover Health Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alignment Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Clover Health Investments N/A -17.88% -3.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alignment Healthcare and Clover Health Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alignment Healthcare $959.22 million 5.22 -$22.93 million N/A N/A Clover Health Investments N/A N/A -$6.74 million N/A N/A

Clover Health Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alignment Healthcare.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.5% of Alignment Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of Clover Health Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alignment Healthcare beats Clover Health Investments on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

