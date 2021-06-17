Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) PT Raised to C$42.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Finning International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Finning International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. Finning International has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

