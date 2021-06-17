Finning International (TSE:FTT) Given a C$44.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$44.00 price target on Finning International (TSE:FTT) in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FTT. CIBC upped their price target on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$38.50 price target on shares of Finning International in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.35.

Shares of FTT opened at C$33.01 on Monday. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$18.05 and a 52-week high of C$35.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of C$5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Finning International will post 2.1600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.59%.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk acquired 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.72 per share, with a total value of C$107,061.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,053,277.92. Also, Senior Officer Scott Thomson acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$30.61 per share, with a total value of C$290,814.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 217,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,645,834.59. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $544,682.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

