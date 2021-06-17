First Bancorp (FBNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, July 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

First Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 125.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $43.46. 481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,042. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.28.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%. Equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 2,375 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

