First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the May 13th total of 2,750,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

FR traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.29. 1,107,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,364. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $36.11 and a 12-month high of $53.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.70%.

In other news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $276,961,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.6% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,285,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,784,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $47,965,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,018,000 after acquiring an additional 642,457 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.