First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Down 8.8%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was down 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.16 and last traded at $16.24. Approximately 524,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,331,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $100.52 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.0045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,423,000. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $33,035,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,748,313 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,902 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,705,534 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,231,000 after buying an additional 1,345,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $18,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.