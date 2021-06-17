First Savings Financial Group (FSFG) versus Its Rivals Critical Survey

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ: FSFG) is one of 114 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare First Savings Financial Group to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.1% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group $191.05 million $33.35 million 5.27 First Savings Financial Group Competitors $844.11 million $84.23 million 16.75

First Savings Financial Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than First Savings Financial Group. First Savings Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Savings Financial Group’s peers have a beta of 0.49, meaning that their average share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group 20.18% 31.92% 2.89% First Savings Financial Group Competitors 15.44% 7.31% 0.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Savings Financial Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Savings Financial Group Competitors 382 1570 1319 78 2.33

First Savings Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $77.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.70%. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential downside of 11.03%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. First Savings Financial Group pays out 5.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 29.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, land and land development, multi-family real estate, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans comprising automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in mortgage banking; investment activities; and the provision of property and casualty insurance products, and reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. As of October 30, 2020, the company operated 15 offices in the Indiana communities, such as Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Marengo, Salem, Odon, and Montgomery. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

